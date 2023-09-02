Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

