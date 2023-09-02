Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,713 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.