Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $446.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

