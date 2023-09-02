Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after purchasing an additional 884,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

