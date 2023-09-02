Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

