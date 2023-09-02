Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 57,326 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 304,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

