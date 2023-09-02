Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,089,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.