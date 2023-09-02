Blair William & Co. IL Buys 10,804 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

