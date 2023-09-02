BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 81,376 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,376 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 111,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DGX opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

