Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

