Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.3 %

VSCO stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,303 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

