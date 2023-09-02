SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

