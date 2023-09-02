BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,075 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

