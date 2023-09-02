Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $499.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $504.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

