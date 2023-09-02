Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $33.53 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.