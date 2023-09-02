Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

