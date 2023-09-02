Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$389.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of C$208.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.5225694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.