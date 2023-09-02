EAC Self Reported Market Cap Tops $320,522.50 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00247292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

