Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.54

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.54 and traded as high as C$38.39. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$36.75, with a volume of 379,865 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LB. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365535 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

