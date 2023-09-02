Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 3,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Mayfair Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

See Also

