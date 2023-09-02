ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.04

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.04 and traded as high as $37.36. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 44,475 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,379,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,050,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 232,498 shares of company stock worth $8,146,144.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $148,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

