Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.75% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Further Reading

