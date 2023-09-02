Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.47

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.47 and traded as high as C$59.29. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$59.03, with a volume of 22,745 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on AFN shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.94.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.54.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.6127168 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

