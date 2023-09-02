Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.84

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.94. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 147,995 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

