Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban One Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Urban One by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 51.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

