Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.
Urban One Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
