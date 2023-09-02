Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.84. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 14,290 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.48.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4361702 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 152.17%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

