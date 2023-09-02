Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.84. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 14,290 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4361702 EPS for the current year.
Dexterra Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 152.17%.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.