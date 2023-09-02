Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Mynaric Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mynaric
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mynaric stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
