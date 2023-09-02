Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

