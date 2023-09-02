Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23). Approximately 18,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 443,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Devolver Digital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.81. The stock has a market cap of £81.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.06.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

