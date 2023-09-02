BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 949.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.0 %

DKNG opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 918,450 shares of company stock worth $28,359,633. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.