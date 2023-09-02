BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,631 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $207,789,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sunrun by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,067 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $15.81 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

