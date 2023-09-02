BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.65 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

