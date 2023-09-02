BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.