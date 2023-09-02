BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,179 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.42 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

