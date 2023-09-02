BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 9,884 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 272.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 111,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $3,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,109. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

