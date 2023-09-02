BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 45,308 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

PANW opened at $242.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,090 shares of company stock valued at $49,995,952. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

