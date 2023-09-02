BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

