BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.
Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE PSA opened at $275.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $343.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
