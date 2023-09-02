5,227 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RS opened at $285.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

