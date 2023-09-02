BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,567 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $1,034,539. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

