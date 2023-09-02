International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,766,000 after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

