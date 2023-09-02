BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 801.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,663 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 958.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $66.64 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.52.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

