BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $1.48 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $52,320,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 3,909.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

