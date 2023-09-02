U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

