BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.19% of MidCap Financial Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $463,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $890.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.