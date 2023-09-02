BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $947.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $944.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

