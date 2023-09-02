BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $339.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.