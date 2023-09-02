BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

ABNB stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

