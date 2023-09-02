ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.76. 341,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 484,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MJUS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

