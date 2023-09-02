Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 91.55 ($1.15). 2,615,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,573,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.63 ($1.15).

Diversified Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.06. The company has a market cap of £855.55 million, a PE ratio of -151.90, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,413.79%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

